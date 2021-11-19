Preston North End could receive a boost with return of injured stars against Cardiff City

There have been a number of players out injured of late, some longer term and some shorter.

Ched Evans and Matt Olosunde have continued their comebacks after long periods out, whilst Sean Maguire was on the bench last time out against Nottingham Forest but was not risked.

In that game, Patrick Bauer was replaced in the first half after stretching his Achilles challenging for the ball – the same tendon he ruptured and spent the best part of eight months coming back from.

Patrick Bauer was taken off in the game at Nottingham Forest

McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “Pat was back training on Thursday so hopefully he is back in contention for Saturday.

“Pat and Sean will both be in training. Alan Browne is back, he trained on Tuesday and Matt Olosunde played an hour of the game on Tuesday, which is good.

“Ched has been training, we’re gradually bringing him back in, he will be in a full session today.

“That’s pleasing for us as well – we are looking okay on that front, fingers crossed we can get them fully fit as soon as.

“I’ll know better about selecting them after seeing their reactions once we’ve trained more, we’ll be doing stuff for the game on Saturday 11 v 11, opening it up. We’ll get a truer reflection of where they are.

“But I’m hopeful that three of that four will be available for selection.”

The Lilywhites missed the commanding presence of the German at the heart of their back three in the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

McAvoy admits the 29-year-old is an important player for his side but is cautious about causing more harm. He said: “The physios have worked with him really well, he’s been out running but we’ll ease him back into contact.

“When you come back from the injury that Pat has done, we were undecided over whether to start him against Forest, to be honest.

“But he was desperate, he wanted to play knowing that sometimes it takes a bit longer for some people to recover from games.

“The challenge down the channel which stretched it, as soon as he felt that – especially with the injury he had – I think it was the right decision that we got him off to try and get him available for the next game.

“Fingers crossed he will be available. He’s been fantastic since he’s come in, it was just getting the right time for him because he’d been out such a long time.