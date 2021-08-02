Preston North End could deal Everton transfer blow, Blackburn eye £6m Premier League forward
Preston North End's pre-season campaign came to a close last Friday, with a 3-2 defeat to Wigan Athletic.
The Lilywhites went into half-time a goal down, but pulled level thanks to a Tendayi Darikwa own-goal. The hosts then found themselves 3-1 up, before Joe Rodwell-Grant hit back for Preston, but his side were unable to find an equalisier.
Speaking after the game, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy revealed: “We knew it was going to be a tough game against a League One team who have brought in quite a few good players. We watched them against Stoke when they beat them 2-1.
“I felt it was a chance to see us play 4-3-3, see how we looked with wingers and a back four.
“I thought we started really well, moved the ball well. The disappointing thing was Wigan scored with their first attempt, we needed to be a bit better defensively.”
He added: “The biggest plus for me was Alan Browne's performance, he was excellent. I thought he looked back to the way that I know he is capable of being, I was really pleased with him.
“Patrick Bauer got 90 minutes while young Sepp van den Berg went in as a left-sided centre-back and got an opportunity.
“Joe Rafferty and Josh Earl were the full-backs, while I got Scotty Sinclair into a wide area where he seems more at ease in terms of playing. When we got Scotty on the ball, I thought he looked dangerous.”
Preston will now focus on their opening game of the season - a home clash against recently promoted Hull City this Saturday.
