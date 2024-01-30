Ben Whiteman

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman signing a new contract was certainly welcomed by his manager and team mates.

The Lilywhites confirmed that the number four had penned a 'long term' deal last week. He was set to be out of contract in the summer, having signed from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 - for a reported £1.8million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteman has signed on the dotted line though, ending the chances of him leaving Preston on a free transfer in the summer. That was the fear among supporters and manager Ryan Lowe was equally as relieved to keep the 27-year-old on, with it viewed as a big piece of business.

"It is," said Lowe. "We don't always tell you what's going on in house, but listen we are pleased and credit where credit is due - to Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings) for getting the deal done. Me and Whitey spoke on a daily basis regarding it and I told him what I wanted from him - that I wanted to keep him.

"And I was pleased that he tied his future down to Preston North End, because he is a fantastic player - as we've seen in the games since I've been here. He led the team (against Millwall) when Browney wasn't playing and I'm really pleased, yeah."