News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

'About time!' - Preston North End's key piece of business delights team mate and Ryan Lowe

The PNE midfielder signed a new contract with the club last week

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Jan 2024, 05:10 GMT
Ben Whiteman Ben Whiteman
Ben Whiteman

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman signing a new contract was certainly welcomed by his manager and team mates.

The Lilywhites confirmed that the number four had penned a 'long term' deal last week. He was set to be out of contract in the summer, having signed from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 - for a reported £1.8million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whiteman has signed on the dotted line though, ending the chances of him leaving Preston on a free transfer in the summer. That was the fear among supporters and manager Ryan Lowe was equally as relieved to keep the 27-year-old on, with it viewed as a big piece of business.

"It is," said Lowe. "We don't always tell you what's going on in house, but listen we are pleased and credit where credit is due - to Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings) for getting the deal done. Me and Whitey spoke on a daily basis regarding it and I told him what I wanted from him - that I wanted to keep him.

"And I was pleased that he tied his future down to Preston North End, because he is a fantastic player - as we've seen in the games since I've been here. He led the team (against Millwall) when Browney wasn't playing and I'm really pleased, yeah."

Whiteman's team mate, Brad Potts said: "Yeah, I think it's about time he put pen-to-paper isn't it?! He just kept everyone waiting, but obviously everything has to be right for him and the club. So, all the lads are delighted that he has signed his deal and we are happy that he is going to be here."

Related topics:Ben WhitemanRyan Lowe