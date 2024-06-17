Preston North End star's contract delay may have been explained amid Sheffield United & Coventry City links
Amid all the talk of his Preston North End future, Alan Browne had been preparing for a very special day.
The 29-year-old’s wedding was last Saturday as Browne married his fiancée, Shauna Lyons, in Wicklow. Browne tied the knot at the Powerscourt Hotel - a luxury venue, situated on 1,000 acres and surrounded by the picturesque Wicklow Mountains.
It looked like a huge occasion and celebration, with plenty of past and present PNE players in attendance. It was two weddings in two days for some, with North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman having married his partner, Caitlin Lamb, in London the day before.
At the Browne wedding, a photo of the groom, Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson and Callum Robinson did the rounds on social media. Those three are no longer at Preston, but were key players for the club under Alex Neil and Simon Grayson.
Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson Greg Cunningham and Robbie Brady were there - along with former North End men Billy Bodin, Jayson Molumby and Jack King. Once the dust has settled, Browne will make a decision on his immediate footballing future.
The Irishman has not signed a new deal at Deepdale yet, having been at the club since January 2014 and made more than 400 appearances. Sheffield United and Coventry City are the two clubs to be linked with Browne this summer.
