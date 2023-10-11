The international period can be a time of reflection and take stock of things. Players remain in training, but with no game for over a week, there’s usually the time for players to get some down time, and spent it with their families so they can charge the batteries.

Players nursing knocks and niggles, as well as those out with long-term injuries get at least a week or so not having to worry about missing a game, and it brings them one game closer to a return.

It also gives clubs the chance to focus on other things and one topic is of course contracts. We’re only 11-games into the Championship season, but the Lilywhites positive start does raise the question on some of their out-of-contract stars.

Some of their prominent first-team players who are playing each week at Deepdale haven’t yet got their futures finalised. Brad Potts signed a new deal, and committed his future to the club, so can we expect to see any more players sign new terms?

Ryan Lowe might have other things on his mind right now, and there could be a decision to make players play for their futures. It’s still early days and perhaps if his players can continue to deliver the early season performances everyone has been impressed by then maybe we’ll see some more contract renewals come the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, there’s always the risk of some players departing on a free, and some potential departures would be a major blow to any long-term plans.

Flick through to see the 14 players out of contract at Preston North End this summer. Do you think all of these will stay or can you see them being moved on?

1 . Alan Browne He last signed a contract in January 2021, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal. He said he's 'relaxed' over the situation, but briefly spoke to the club in the summer about extending his stay.

2 . Ben Whiteman Talk of Whiteman's contract expiring was the 'least of his worries'. The 27-year-old recovered from a pre-season injury, and has gone on to make five Championship appearances this term, including captaining the side at Leicester City.

3 . Ched Evans Not played since April due to a 'serious medical condition' in which he required surgery for. Signed a one-year contract extension back in January 2023. Been at the club since January 2021, and got 16 goals and five assists in 73 games.

4 . Andrew Hughes Signed a contract until 'at least 2024' back in January 2022 and so there's the opportunity to extend his stay by a further year. The 31-year-old has played 10 games this season and netted the winner against Swansea City.