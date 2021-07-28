Preston North End continue striker search and former PNE midfielder joins Nottingham Forest coaching staff
Preston North End's main focus in the remainder of the transfer window will be to source a striker.
The Lilywhites lost 2-0 to a youthful Manchester City side on Tuesday night, with two more friendlies to come this week - at Wigan on Friday night and against Manchester United at Deepdale on Saturday.
They currently have Jamie Thomas on trial, the Bamber Bridge attacking midfielder attempting to get back into the full-time game and earn himself a deal.
He was an unused sub at City but could get a game in the Wigan friendly.
There is still plenty of business to be done in the Championship both before the season kicks-off on August 7 and ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.
Here is the latest transfer news and rumours from the Championship.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here