Preston North End continue striker search and former PNE midfielder joins Nottingham Forest coaching staff

The Lilywhites lost 2-0 to a youthful Manchester City side on Tuesday night, with two more friendlies to come this week - at Wigan on Friday night and against Manchester United at Deepdale on Saturday.

They currently have Jamie Thomas on trial, the Bamber Bridge attacking midfielder attempting to get back into the full-time game and earn himself a deal.

He was an unused sub at City but could get a game in the Wigan friendly.

There is still plenty of business to be done in the Championship both before the season kicks-off on August 7 and ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.

Here is the latest transfer news and rumours from the Championship.

