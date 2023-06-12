PNE will face Bury and Barrow, both away, with a North End XI set to return to manager Ryan Lowe’s former club on July 9 for a 3pm kick off.

The game will take place at Gigg Lane, after a historic merger between two reformed Bury side’s following the club’s liquidation in 2019.

They will then take on League Two side Barrow AFC six days later, who finished 9th in the fourth tier last season, on Saturday July 15 at the SO Legal Stadium, 3pm kick off.

Bury's Gigg Lane

It takes Preston’s total games in pre-season up to five so far, with a pre-season training camp in Spain taking place from July 2 until July 8.

There has yet been no word on whether there will be a game taking place during North End’s pre-season training camp in Spain, as there was last year against Getafe, with supporters keen to travel to follow their side abroad.

There are also no home games currently confirmed to take place over pre-season, although PNE had been waiting on the Premier League season to finish to see where sides would be playing next season in order to try and pencil a game in.

PNE’s pre-season schedule in full:

