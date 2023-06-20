Preston North End confirm two home friendlies and complete pre-season schedule

North End will host fellow Championship side Ipswich Town on Wednesday, July 19. The game against their upcoming rivals for the 2023/24 campaign will kick off at 7pm at Deepdale.

The game against Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen will also take place at Deepdale, with that contest pencilled in for Saturday, July 22 for a 3pm kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tractor Boys finished second in League One last season, ending a four-year stay in the third tier, whilst Aberdeen finished third in the top flight in Scotland and will have European football to look forward to in the upcoming campaign, going into the Europa League play-offs.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna

Tickets for the game are yet to be announced but the pair of new games does round off the pre-season schedule for Ryan Lowe’s men this summer.

They will play non-league opponents on two occasions – Bamber Bridge and Bury – with two games against League Two opposition in the form of Stockport County and Barrow.

Fleetwood Town are the only League One outfit they will face, likewise Ipswich in the Championship. The game against Aberdeen is not the only one against a side from outside of England, with a game set up with Bruno’s Magpies from Gibraltar during their pre-season training camp in Spain at the start of July, the pair both having European qualifiers to come this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, there will be no pre-season games played against Premier League opposition, or those recognisably at a higher standard than the Lilywhites, although Liverpool will be playing one of their friendlies in PR1.

PNE’s pre-season fixture list in full:

Saturday July 1 – Bamber Bridge (A), 3pm

Wednesday July 5 – Bruno’s Magpies (N), 5pm

Sunday July 9 – Bury FC (A), 3pm

Saturday July 15 – Barrow AFC (A), 3pm

Wednesday July 19 – Ipswich Town (H), 7pm

Saturday July 22 – Aberdeen (H), 3pm

Tuesday July 25 – Fleetwood Town (A), 7pm