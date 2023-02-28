The game will kick off at 12:30pm on April 1 and tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 2 at standard matchday prices.

Blackpool have been given an allocation of 2,200 tickets, which is slightly more than the 2,082 that PNE were afforded for the reverse fixture, though Deepdale is a bigger ground than Bloomfield Road.

North End fans will be able to sit in the Bill Shankly Kop for the game, meaning that after segregation, the total allocation for the fixture is expected to be around 20,000.

Preston North End fans with a giant Tom Finney banner during last season's game at Deepdale

Tickets for the game will be on sale to all those registered on the club’s database prior to Monday, September 26 with a limit of one per person. Season card holders will also be able to purchase one additional match ticket per account for this game by ringing or visiting the PNE ticket office.

Those that want to be seated in the Kop can buy from 9am on Thursday too, with those spots initially available to season card holders who want to swap their seat until 3pm on Saturday, March 4.

From 9am on Monday, March 6, anyone who is eligible can buy tickets for the Kop.