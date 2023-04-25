Preston North End confirm season card prices for 2023/24 season and when they will go on sale

PNE will be carrying out the same campaign they did last summer, with an early bird discount for those that buy their season cards before June 5.

A club statement read: “With adult season cards at Deepdale starting at just £280 – an average of just over £12 per game – we are proud to be offering one of the most affordable packages among the Championship’s current clubs.

“While the cost of living continues to increase, we are keen to make football as accessible as possible for the family, and up to four free U11 season cards are once again available when purchased with an over 18 season card.”

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere as Hull City came to Deepdale

PNE’s season ticket prices, under the early bird scheme, before June 5:

Alan Kelly Town End – £280 (£240 for disabled supporters, £125 for juniors, free for U11s)

Sir Tom Finney Stand blocks A, B, C – £280 (£80 for juniors, other prices the same as AKTE)

Sir Tom Finney Stand blocks G, H, J – £300 (£240 for disabled supporters, £125 for juniors, free for U11s)

Invincibles Pavilion blocks B, C, G, H – £300 (£240 for disabled supporters, £125 for juniors, free for U11s)

Premium Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion blocks D, E, F – £380 (£260 for disabled supporters, £125 for juniors, free for U11s)

PNE’s season ticket prices, after the early bird scheme, from June 5:

Alan Kelly Town End – £400 adults, £310 seniors and young adults, £300 for adult disabled supporters, £265 for concession disabled supporters, £125 for juniors, free for U11s

Sir Tom Finney Stand blocks A, B, C – £400 adults, £310 seniors and young adults, £300 for adult disabled supporters, £265 for concession disabled supporters, £90 for juniors, free for U11s

Sir Tom Finney Stand blocks G, H, J – £475 adults, £330 seniors and young adults, £325 for adult disabled supporters, £265 for concession disabled supporters, £140 for juniors, free for U11s

Invincibles Pavilion blocks B, C, G, H – £475 adults, £330 seniors and young adults, £325 for adult disabled supporters, £265 for concession disabled supporters, £140 for juniors, free for U11s

Premium Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion blocks D, E, F – £535adults, £420 seniors and young adults, £350 for adult disabled supporters, £290 for concession disabled supporters, £140 for juniors, free for U11s

Adult tickets are aged between 25 and 64, seniors are 65+, young adults are 19 to 24, with juniors 11 to 18.

Season cards can be purchased from April 26, although U11s and disabled or carer season cards cannot be bought online.

Supporters with a 2022/23 season card will have their seats reserved until 8.30am on Monday June 5.

Finance is also available to buy season cards, with payments split across 10 months.