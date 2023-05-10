News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End confirm PAR Group to continue as club's principal partner

Preston North End have confirmed that the PAR Group will continue as the club’s principal partner for the 2023/24 season.

By Tom Sandells
Published 10th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

PAR Group became principal partners of PNE in 2021, with their branding on the front and back of the team’s shirts, and that will continue into the new term.

The local company, located close to North End’s Euxton training ground, will also continue to sponsor the club’s training range and the Sir Tom Finney Stand at Deepdale.

PNE director Peter Ridsdale said: “We are delighted PAR Group will continue as the club’s principal partner for the 2023/24 season.

A general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North EndA general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North End
“As a local company who we have come to know very well, it is great that PAR Group will once again feature on our first team shirts and that we will get the opportunity to develop our relationship with them as a club.

“We sincerely look forward to continuing our partnership during the 2023/24 season and would like to once again thank PAR Group for their ongoing support.”

Chris Livesey of PAR Group said: “We are absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership with Preston North End Football Club for another season.

“Being a local business, we take immense pride in having our brand displayed on the first team shirts, training wear, and the iconic Sir Tom Finney Stand.

“Our best wishes go out to the club, the fans, and all those involved in the 2023/24 season.

“We are excited to continue our support in the pursuit of top-flight football and be part of the potential success that lies ahead.”

