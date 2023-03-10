The 18-year-old has played six times so far this season for PNE, including his first team debut. He has featured quite regularly on the subs bench too but will now get the chance to feature in a first team regularly.

Cross-Adair will still train with North End whilst on loan with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side, with manager Ryan Lowe keen to keep an eye on him and his development.

The move will include the play-offs should Brig finish in the top five.

Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair applauds his side's travelling supporters at the end of the match against West Brom

Lowe said: “He's going to help them get into the play-offs. I spoke to Jamie Milligan on Wednesday and it makes sense. He was at the game (reserves vs Blackpool at Bamber Bridge) and watched him. Finlay Cross-Adair could have been at a National League team but then he'd be travelling up and down the country and staying away, that won't happen.

"He's going for nine games to help them, they're a local team, we want to help them as much as we can to get in the play-offs or stay in the play-offs and get promoted. We feel it's a good fit for Fin and for Bamber Bridge.

"He'll go there and that'll be it then. There are already a few that are out but Fin will still be monitored by us. He's had a fantastic FA Youth Cup and he's had a fantastic breakthrough year, he's made his debut and a few more appearances and it's important he carries that on into pre-season.”

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan is happy to have his man too, after chasing the North End forward since the start of the season.

Milligan believes the capture of Cross-Adair - who will go straight into the squad for the home game against Stafford Rangers this weekend in the NPL Premier Division - will be a massive boost to the rest of the squad.

He told the Lancashire Post: "Finlay is obviously well thought of at Preston and he's one that we have been after all season. I spoke to Preston's manager Ryan Lowe and I can't thank him enough.

"He has spoken to the lad and spoken to his agent - he's also spoken to Finlay's dad and he just said that it will be a good move for him to come to us until the end of the season.

"He's a local lad, so he's on our doorstep and so has not got far to travel. I have actually spoken to him and he knows what Bamber Bridge is all about. He's been to watch us a couple of times and just seems like a really good kid, really enthusiastic. He's not shy, he can hold a conversation.

"I think he's played in the first team this season and so it's a big coup for us to get him. Hopefully we can help him develop and he can help us to stay in the play-off positions.”

It will certainly be a change of pace for Cross-Adair as he embarks on his first loan, but it’s something many of his youth team teammates have done.

Aaron Bennett, Dana Amaral, Lewis Coulton and Josh Seary have all spent time out on loan this season, with the former still temporarily away from the club in the National League.

Lowe would rather see his young players getting competitive minutes than relying on reserve or youth football.

He said: “That's what we want, we want them getting out and getting some competitive football. There's some Central League games left but what is Finlay Cross-Adair getting from them now? He needs to go somewhere where there are points on the table, bonuses on the table for the lads and potential promotions.

"It will help him, definitely, and it will certainly help Bamber Bridge. It's good that we can do that, it's important that they can go play with men.

