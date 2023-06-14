Preston North End confirm friendly match for Spain pre-season training camp

Ryan Lowe’s side will play Gibraltarian outfit FC Bruno’s Magpies at the Pinatar Arena on Wednesday July 5.

The game will kick off at 5pm and tickets details for the game are yet to be confirmed.

It provides North End fans with another game to watch as their side travel abroad, having faced La Liga side Getafe during the same training camp last season.

Preston North End players, staff and fans pose for a picture after the Getafe game during last season's training camp

Bruno’s Magpies finished third in the Gibraltar National League last season and are in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League this summer, the competition won by David Moyes and West Ham a week ago.

Preston’s training camp in Campoamor, where they stayed last summer, will begin on July 2, a day after their first pre-season game, and end six days later, with supporters once again expected to head for Benidorm before travelling over an hour to get to the venue of the game.

It is the sixth friendly confirmed for PNE’s summer schedule, in full:

