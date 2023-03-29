Preston North End confirm extensions for trio of youth players involved in FA Youth Cup run

The trio had optional years in their current deals and were nearing the end of their scholarships at the club but PNE have now taken the step to ensure they all stay at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

All three are yet to make their first team debuts but have featured alongside some first team players in the reserves and also in friendly matches.

Taylor and Best, both from Preston, with the former a PNE fan, are often seen playing alongside each other in the centre and on the left of North End academy’s back three, doing so in their impressive FA Youth Cup run that saw them reach the quarter finals this season. The latter found a knack of scoring wonder goals as Nick Harrison’s side enjoyed a fine spell of form. Nelson also featured for the youth side, playing in one of the centre midfield roles although he is also capable of playing as a striker and has done so recently for the reserves.

Kian Taylor in action for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson