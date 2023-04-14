Ryan Lowe took the first team squad out to Spain last summer for the same reason, playing La Liga side Getafe while they were out there, losing 2-1 – although the football ended up being the sideshow. Hundreds of North End fans descended on the golfing resort – which also commonly hosts professional football sides, with multiple pitches – to support their side, most making a decent trip from Benidorm, where many fans enjoyed themselves in the days leading up to, and after, the game.

The trip and experience for many of the Lilywhites faithful galvanised them in backing their team, with season card sales hitting record numbers this campaign, and a real bond and unity was formed between those that travelled to Spain and the first team squad.

A PNE statement read: “North End will be returning to last season’s base at Campoamor for a six-day training camp in the Alicante heat.

“Ryan Lowe’s side will head out to Spain on Sunday 2nd July before returning home on Saturday 8th July.

“The club are looking to arrange a friendly fixture, to be played at a local stadium, to make up part of the camp and this will be communicated if a match can be confirmed.”

Preston North End fans alongside the first team squad after their game against Getafe last summer