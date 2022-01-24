Preston North End complete loan swoop for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer

The 20-year-old becomes the first signing of Ryan Lowe' s tenure and the PNE manager used his friendship with Villa boss Steven Gerrard to help make the move happen.

Not that it was a done deal just because of that, with Lowe doing a detailed presentation to Archer via Zoom to show how he would be used in the North End team.

Lowe said: "He can bring us goals. I have monitored Cameron for a while and when Stevie got the job at Villa I bombarded him with calls to take Cameron.

"I was interested in taking him to Plymouth Argyle when I was down there, then obviously when you come to a Championship club you feel you are at the top end of the scale in getting a player like Cameron.

"He has been involved with Aston Villa all season, he's scored some good goals in cup competitions and played his part. I was always mindful that if he became available I could call on old friends to make sure it could happen.

"In terms of Cameron himself he is a natural goalscorer who knows where the net is.

"I had a Zoom call with him a couple of days ago in terms of showing him what I wanted and my style of play, where he would fit in.

"There were plenty of other clubs trying to sign him - in the Championship as well as League One. I'm just pleased that he chose us.

"Villa want him to come here and score goals and our aim is to get Cameron a little bit better than what he is, score goals.

"Ultimately he wants to play for Aston Villa in the future. I said to him you come and help us and we will help you. It is a mutual thing that we can help him be better and score goals, help him eventually play in the Premier League."

Archer completed the loan switch on Monday morning, with his first training session with the squad being in the afternoon.

He goes straight into the squad for Wednesday night's visit to West Bromwich Albion.

Talking about the Zoom call he had with Archer about the move, Lowe said: "He was on the call with several other people, his representatives and his family.

"I had to sell him what we are about, I put a presentation together about what Preston North End looks like now with me, my style of play, where I think he will fit in and where he will score goals.

"There were probably other managers who did similar things but when you want a player of Cameron's ilk, you have to make sure you do everything right.

"You don't just pick up the phone and ask him to come, you have to make sure you sell it right to him. We certainly did that and I'm pleased he's here."

Archer, who made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Villa's 1-0 win over Manchester United in September, will provide further competition up front.

"If you look round at the goals, Emil Riis has scored a few goals but not so many of late, he is a different type," said Lowe.

"Then you have got Scotty Sinclair who is a different type of striker/winger.

"Ched Evans is a hustler and bustler who can score from set plays and other areas. Then you've got Seani Maguire.

"I just felt we needed someone who when he gets in those those areas is a bit unpredictable. He is a goalscorer and we needed to add that.