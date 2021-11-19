Preston North End Community and Education Trust working with academy to launch development centre

The Development Centre programme will see young footballers invited to take part in weekly sessions to have their progress monitored by fully qualified coaches, those that impress will then move into the club's academy setup. They will be reviewed each term, just like thos players in the current PNE academy.

The intent of the scheme is to help find talented players within the PNECET's community so they can be improved wuickly and aded into the North End ranks.

The Development Centre programme will operate on an invitation-only basis, with children not able to turn up and play at this session.

All staff working on the Development Centre programme are fully qualified and DBS checked, all possessing at least an FA Level 2 Coaching in Football Award.

Secondary Education Tutor Darryl McNicholl, who will lead on the Development Centre provision, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with the Academy to help them identify the

most talented young players accessing our community provision and potentially signpost them through to the club’s professional youth set-up.

“Our coaches are passionate, enthusiastic and driven to support all of the young people who access our provision to maximise their potential and help them achieve their goals.”

Finn O’Leary, lead Pre-Academy Coach, added: ‘’We are excited to work closely with PNECET on the re-opening of the Development Centre.

‘’We look forward to the Development Centre becoming an integral part of the club once again and providing an outstanding pathway for local players to progress into the

Academy.’’

The Development Centre programme, which is currently only for male players, will run every Tuesday at UCLan Sports Arena, with sessions for U6s to U8s from 5pm until 6pm, and sessions for U9s, U10s and U11s from 6pm until 7.30pm.

There is currently an open invitation available at U7 level on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a limited number of places available by contacting: [email protected]

Female players that are interested in playing for the Lilwyhites at any level may register their interest by completing a form online.

Talented female players can be singposted for the England Talent Pathway with the trust able to nominate their starts for the regional pathway, which could then move on to the national level.