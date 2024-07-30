Preston North End FC bus | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Changes to PNE's coach travel for the 2024/25 campaign

Preston North End have expanded on the changes to coach travel for the 2024/25 season.

On Monday evening, the Lilywhites announced that away coaches will now be managed independently by Tyrers. The first two away games - at Swansea City and Oxford United - will require PNE fans to ring up and book. After that, Tyrers will introduce an online booking system - with further information in due course.

As well as that, it was confirmed that shuttle buses will no longer run on home match days. This sparked a fierce reaction from the PNE faithful on social media - given the popularity of the buses, especially for evening games. North End, today, have explained that the Leyland-Preston service is the only one affected.

A further update read: ‘Any other services were never operated or influenced by the club and as such will not be affected by this decision. The reality of the service provided by the club was that the average number of users for the 2023/24 season was 36 per game.

‘The subsidy charged back to the club was in the region of £130 per head for the season. As this represents a significant proportion of the ticket income received from these supporters, the club hopes that it is appreciated that this service could not continue to be offered.’

With regards to the away coaches, the operation will now be entirely handled by Tyrers. Feedback to PNE showed that ‘there was an unrealistic expectation of the service the club was providing, including offering a fully-supervised matchday service for unaccompanied younger travellers and dealing with some isolated incidents of inappropriate behaviour.’

