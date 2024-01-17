The figures have been made available on Companies House

A general view of Deepdale

Preston North End's financial report for 2022/23 has been published by Companies House.

Here is a crunch of the key figures and numbers from the report.

Overall picture

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End's overall loss for the year was £12.2million, down from £16.9m in 2021/22.

Turnover

The Lilywhites' turnover was up 12% to £15.5m, from £13.8m the previous year. PNE gained £8.6m in Premier League and English Football League distribution and television money, while commercial and media income gradually increased to £1.2m. Season ticket and match day sales were also up to £3.8m from £3m.

Wages

North End's staffing costs did come down from £24.5m to £21.5m, with the wage bill dropping to £18.8m from £21.4m in 2021/22. PNE employed 134 members of staff compared to 133 the previous year. As per football financial expert Kieran Maguire, North End's wage bill was 139% of the club's revenue.

In short, PNE paid wages of £139 for every £100 of income. In 2021/22, this was an even greater 177%. Maguire commented on 'X': 'Preston still lost almost £300k a week despite cost cutting & little player investment. Shows price of existing in Championship.'

Transfer windows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End dipped into the loan and free agent market last year and that is reflected in the £877k spent on signings. Again, as per Maguire the squad value in 2021/22 was less than £10m. Maguire also points out that PNE are due £484k in transfer fee instalments, while owing £400k. Player sales were recorded as £800k.

The 2022/23 season saw Preston sign Freddie Woodman, Robbie Brady, Dai Cornell, Ben Woodburn and Josh Onomah permanently. Tom Cannon, Alvaro Fernandez, Liam Delap and Tom Cannon came in on loan deals.

Financial backing