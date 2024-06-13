1 . Patrick Bauer

The German's situation couldn't be more clear, really. It was expected that Bauer would leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer, but it turns out a clause in 2021/22 triggered an extra year in his contract. Manager Ryan Lowe has not hidden away from the fact Bauer, 31, is not in his plans. And that leaves all parties in a difficult spot, with the centre-back on decent wages and under contract for another 12 months. Bauer did not wish to leave in January and he would be well within his rights to sit on his contract for another year. Interest will be needed to move him on, but also a willingness from Bauer to go out and play - or move to a new club. It's a sorry situation to have unfolded, including a once rock of the first team. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns