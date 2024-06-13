Attention will very much be on Preston North End’s incoming business this summer, but the Lilywhites may well balance that out with player sales.
Manager Ryan Lowe, after the final day defeat to West Brom, admitted he could look to shift under contract players on - in order to bolster the quality of his squad. Fresh faces will be sought after, as North End target improvement on 10th, 12th and 13th placed finishes under Lowe.
Just two senior players were released after the season - Greg Cunningham and Ben Woodburn - but others could well follow them out of the exit door, before the summer window shuts at 11pm on August 30.
Here, we take a look at the squad members who could head out - either permanently or on loan - before that date.
1. Patrick Bauer
The German's situation couldn't be more clear, really. It was expected that Bauer would leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer, but it turns out a clause in 2021/22 triggered an extra year in his contract. Manager Ryan Lowe has not hidden away from the fact Bauer, 31, is not in his plans. And that leaves all parties in a difficult spot, with the centre-back on decent wages and under contract for another 12 months. Bauer did not wish to leave in January and he would be well within his rights to sit on his contract for another year. Interest will be needed to move him on, but also a willingness from Bauer to go out and play - or move to a new club. It's a sorry situation to have unfolded, including a once rock of the first team. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Alan Browne
It's dragged on, but we should know sooner rather than later whether Browne will end his 10 year association with North End - as many, understandably, now expect. He is under contract until the end of the month and an offer remains on the table, but PNE are now exploring potential replacements given the possibility of Browne leaving. Preston wanted an answer in mid-May, but the Irishman has kept tight-lipped on his future. It is clearly a big decision, given the stage he's at in his career. Sheffield United and Coventry City are the two clubs credited with interest in him. An approach from Serie A side, Salernitana, was rejected in January. | Getty Images
3. Lewis Leigh
When the retained list was published in May, it was confirmed that Leigh - on the back of loan spells at Bromley and Crewe Alexandra - had been offered a new deal. There has been no news on that front, yet. The 20-year-old could well be of interest to League Two sides, given his performances there - and in the National League - last season. There is certainly a decision for him to make, though you'd be surprised to see the youngster reject a new deal at Deepdale. | Getty Images
4. Layton Stewart
It's an important summer for Stewart after his first year at Preston, and in senior football. He's putting work in abroad, ahead of pre-season, which is good to see. But, there is certainly strong competition in the striking department and Stewart does not want his career to stall. There was talk of a loan move in January and after his 17 Championship appearances - alongside Liverpool pedigree - it wouldn't be a surprise if League One clubs were enquiring. Stewart wanted to stay and fight for his place last season, but he'll certainly want 2024/25 game time to be in more regular supply. | CameraSport - Rob Newell
