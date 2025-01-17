Just shy of eight thousand fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.
The Addicks provided a tricky test for Paul Heckingbottom’s side but Milutin Osmajic’s brace fired them through to round four - where PNE will host Wycombe Wanderers.
Here is our fan gallery from the midweek cup clash!
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.