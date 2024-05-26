Preston North End were a regular fixture on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Lilywhites started the season well and going in to the first international break of the campaign, they led the division. TV decision makers wanted to get their games on the box and so several games were moved to different kick-off times, ranging from Friday night games to early Saturday lunch time.

One of the most memorable games that was shown to the rest of the country was when North End beat Leeds United over Christmas. A season best crowd of 21,816 witnessed North End beat the Championship play-off finalists 2-1. Illan Meslier was sent off and that paved the way for Alan Browne to open the scoring and despite conceding to Georginio Rutter, Liam Millar scored with a minute to go spark jubilant scenes.

Next season there will be a more equal amount of games shown by Sky Sports as part of their new TV agreement, worth £895m over five years. The broadcaster has promised to show clubs 20 times and will provide supporters with longer notice to help them plan their travel and accommodation to matches.

The opening day fixtures will be available for everyone to watch on the new Sky Sports + app which is coming in August, whilst you will also be able to watch Carabao Cup games. It is replacing iFollow, in what was a key fixture for those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here, according to figures collated by Plymouth Argyle Supporters On The Internet (PASOTI) forum is how how many times North End appeared on TV in 2023/24, and how that compares to the likes of Hull, Coventry, Watford & Cardiff City, and the other 19 teams in the division.

1 . Rotherham United Championship matches chosen for television: Four home.

2 . Cardiff City Championship matches chosen for television: Two home and two away.

3 . Blackburn Rovers - five Championship matches chosen for television: Three home and two away.