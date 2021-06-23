All the transfer talk from the Championship

Preston North End: Championship transfer talk round-up: Former Chelsea man has Deepdale incentive, Leeds chase Nottingham Forest striker

Preston North End got their third summer deal done with the signing of Izzy Brown after his release by Chelsea.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:50 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:08 am

They still have other areas of the squad to strengthen and want to do more business before the return to pre-season training on July 1.

The transfer market is slowly cranking into life in the Championship, with the majority of deals done so far being Bosmans.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.

1. Blades midfielder is demand

Sheffield United midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Hull City, is a target for Charlton Athletic. (the 72)

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Blackpool land defender

Blackpool have signed defender Oliver Casey from Leeds United. (Blackpool Gazette)

Photo: Camerasport

3. Hull pull back from midfielder swoop

Hull City have pulled back from finalising a deal for Dan Crowley who is available after leaving Birmingham City. (Hull Live)

Photo: Press Association

4. Forest striker in Leeds link

Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson, who was on loan at Lincoln last season, is interesting Leeds United. (The Athletic)

Photo: Press Association

