Preston North End: Championship transfer talk round-up: Former Chelsea man has Deepdale incentive, Leeds chase Nottingham Forest striker

They still have other areas of the squad to strengthen and want to do more business before the return to pre-season training on July 1.

The transfer market is slowly cranking into life in the Championship, with the majority of deals done so far being Bosmans.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and rumours from the Championship.

1. Blades midfielder is demand Sheffield United midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Hull City, is a target for Charlton Athletic. (the 72) Photo: Tony Johnson Buy photo

2. Blackpool land defender Blackpool have signed defender Oliver Casey from Leeds United. (Blackpool Gazette) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

3. Hull pull back from midfielder swoop Hull City have pulled back from finalising a deal for Dan Crowley who is available after leaving Birmingham City. (Hull Live) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

4. Forest striker in Leeds link Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson, who was on loan at Lincoln last season, is interesting Leeds United. (The Athletic) Photo: Press Association Buy photo