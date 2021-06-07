All the Championship transfer gossip

Preston North End: Championship transfer talk and round-up - Sheffield United linked with Stoke midfielder, Fulham boss linked with Bournemouth

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday and it is set to be a busy one as squads are reshaped.

By Dave Seddon
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:04 am
Preston North End are looking to do business in and out of Deepdale, with striker Jayden Stockley a player attracting lots of attention.

They are also hoping to make progress in their bid to bring a trio of loan players back to Deepdale.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship transfer talk and gossip.

1. Stoke midfielder might be on the move

Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas has been linked with a move to Sheffield United. He has a year left on his Potters contract. (Sheffield Star)

2. Championship clubs eye Scottish midfielder

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is attracting interest from Blackpool, Luton and Millwall (The 72)

3. Fulham boss on the radar

Fulham manager Scott Parker is a target for Bournemouth who are considering letting Jonathan Woodgate go. (Daily Mirror)

4. Premier League link for Stoke man

Leicester have joined the chase for Stoke defender Nathan Collins, with Burnley and Arsenal also interested. (Various)

