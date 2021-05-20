Preston North End: Championship transfer talk and gossip - Millwall set to land goalkeeper, Swansea manager in demand, Cardiff land striker

All the early summer gossip from the Championship.

Deals are starting to get done by Championship as the focus sharpens on next season.

By Dave Seddon
Cardiff have landed striker James Collins from Luton on a Bosman, with goalkeeper Joe Lumley joining Middlesbrough from QPR.

North End are working on landing their summer targets, with them wanting loanees Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and possibly Liam Lindsay back.

Frankie McAvoy also wants to bolster the strike force and add more creativity.

1. Swapping Tigers for the Lions

Hull City goalkeeper George Long is set to join Millwall when his contracts ends in June. (South London Press)

2. Aussie midfielder will be a Blue a bit longer

Birmingham have extended Riley McGree's loan from MLS side Charlotte FC until January. The Australian scored against PNE last season. (Club website)

3. Striker's Yorkshire move

Jordan Rhodes looks likely to join Huddersfield on a Bosman from relegated Sheffield Wednesday. (Football Insider)

4. Defender getting off the Potters' wheel

Stoke defender Kevin Wimmer who has spent the last three seasons away from the Potters on loan, is to join SK Rapid Wien. (Sport Witness)

