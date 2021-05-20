Preston North End: Championship transfer talk and gossip - Millwall set to land goalkeeper, Swansea manager in demand, Cardiff land striker
Deals are starting to get done by Championship as the focus sharpens on next season.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:57 am
Cardiff have landed striker James Collins from Luton on a Bosman, with goalkeeper Joe Lumley joining Middlesbrough from QPR.
North End are working on landing their summer targets, with them wanting loanees Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and possibly Liam Lindsay back.
Frankie McAvoy also wants to bolster the strike force and add more creativity.
Page 1 of 3