Preston North End: Championship talk round-up - Millwall eye Stoke striker, Middlesbrough land winger

Most Championship clubs are due to return to pre-season training this week and the transfer market is hotting up.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 10:16 am

Thursday will be a significant day in the transfer window, with a number of players coming out of contract and officially becoming available on Bosmans.

Preston North End have done three pieces of business so far, signing Liam Lindsay and Izzy Brown on permanent deals, with Sepp van den Berg returning on loan.

Their attempt to bring Matthew Olosunde to Deepdale is dragging on, having made the former Rotherham right-back an offer.

Here is a round-up of all the Championship transfer talk and gossip.

1. Millwall eye Stoke striker

Millwall are trying to sign Stoke striker Benik Afobe on loan. (London News Online)

2. Peterborough want Ipswich midfielder

Peterborough have been linked with Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes. (East Anglian Daily Times)

3. Barnsley appoint new manager

Barnsley have appointed former Austria international Markus Schopp as their new manager. (Various)

4. Barnsley skipper set for the Hawthorns

Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt is set to join West Bromwich Albion on a Bosman this week. (The Athletic)

