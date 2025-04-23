Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were beaten at Hull City on Easter Monday

Preston North End’s finish to the 2024/25 season will by no means have a dead-rubber feel to it.

After winning one of their last 13 league fixtures, the Lilywhites now sit three points clear of 22nd placed Luton Town with two games to play. PNE sit 18th in the Championship with Oxford United, Hull City, Derby County, Luton, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle below them - in that order.

This weekend, Paul Heckingbottom’s side host bottom-placed Argyle before a final day trip to promotion chasing Bristol City. Saturday’s match at Deepdale is one of great significance with Preston having decided to price tickets at £5, in an attempt to ramp up attendance and atmosphere.

North End’s survival could be all but guaranteed if Luton are beaten by Coventry City, in Saturday’s early kick-off at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters, however, defeated Bristol City at home last time out and have lost one of their last eight games.

It promises to go down to the wire at the bottom of the division. For Preston, though, the clear aim is to be safe by the time the trip to Ashton Gate comes around. With that in mind, below is a full run down of the fixtures all the struggling sides have left to play.

17th: Stoke City, 50 pts (-15 GD)

The Potters host Sheffield United on Friday night, with the Blades now resigned to a play-off finish after missing out on automatic promotion. They then head to Derby County on the final day.

18th: Preston North End, 49 pts (-10 GD)

The Lilywhites host Plymouth this weekend and then head to Bristol City. The Robins’ top six finish could be secured ahead of that game.

19th: Oxford United, 49 pts (-18 GD)

Gary Rowett’s side host Sunderland, who know they will finish in fourth spot already. The last day of the season sees them travel to 11th placed Swansea City.

20th: Hull City, 48 pts (-9 GD)

The Tigers have a huge home match against Derby County up next. They then make the long journey down to Portsmouth, who currently occupy 16th place.

21st: Derby County, 46 pts (-9 GD)

John Eustace’s side, as mentioned, head to Hull this weekend knowing they can leapfrog Ruben Selles’ side with victory. It’s Stoke at home for Derby on May 3rd.

22nd: Luton Town, 46 pts (-23 GD)

One of Saturday’s two early kick-offs, Matt Bloomfield’s men have Coventry City at home. Match day 46 takes the Hatters to manager-less West Brom.

23rd: Cardiff City, 43 pts (-23 GD)

A home game against WBA is followed by a final day venture to Norwich City. Aaron Ramsey is interim boss for the rest of the season and the Bluebirds play two teams also with caretaker managers.

24th: Plymouth Argyle, 43 pts (-37 GD)

It’s a trek up to Deepdale for Miron Muslic’s team this weekend. Plymouth welcome Leeds United to Home Park after that.

