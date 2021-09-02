Preston North End: Championship news as dust settles after transfer deadline day

Even in the next few weeks there is scope for further recruitment business in the free agent market.

It is something Preston North End are currently exploring as Connor Wickham continues to train with them at Euxton.

Free agents - provided they were released by their former club during a transfer window - can sign for a new club beyond the confines of the window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hence there was no move by the Lilywhites to try and sort a contract with striker Wickham before Tuesday night's shut-off.

Queens Park Rangers are doing similar with striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale.

The 21-year-old was released by Fulham in the summer and has been turning out for QPR's Under-23s in a bid to win a contract.

Most Championship did some last-day shopping, North End not alone in leaving it late in the day to bolster their squads.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

There were some big names on the move, Troy Deeney leaving Watford after a number of years service to sign for Birmingham City.

Andre Gray was another striker to exit Watford, joining QPR on a season's loan.

Liverpool's Preston-born Rhys Williams was on the move, a loan deal taking him to Swansea City.

Centre-half Williams played a number of games in Liverpool's first-team last season. But with senior players returning to the Reds defence after injury, Williams was allowed to join the Swans to gain more experience.

The 19-year-old is a big PNE supporter, attending games from a young age with his family.

He'll miss out on the chance of playing at Deepdale though, Swansea having played PNE a few days before his move and going down to a 3-1 defeat.

The next job for Championship clubs will be registering their 25-man squads with the EFL, something which has to be done by Friday.