Preston North End are just one game away from knowing the full lineup for the 2024/25 Championship.

Leeds United and Southampton meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 25 - as the two battle it out for a place in the Premier League. The victor will pocket at least £170million, whilst the loser faces another year in English football's second tier.

Two out of the three relegated teams are going up, with Leicester City crowned as champions. Ipswich Town surprised everybody by finishing second, earning back-to-back promotions after finishing second in League One in 2023.

Coming down from the top flight are Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United, who were all promoted in 2022/23. It's Burnley's demise that North End are celebrating the most, given the fact it means another Lancashire derby next season.

Here are all the stadiums Lilywhites fans will head to next year, including the capacity and round-trip mileage (as calculated by AA route planner’s via the quickest route from Deepdale) - running from nearest to longest trip.