Sky Sports will take over all EFL coverage from next season | Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

More Championship and EFL fixtures on Sky Sports than ever next season

Preston North End’s Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers has been moved to a Sunday noon kick-off, for Sky Sports coverage.

One week on from fixture release day, broadcast picks until to the end of September have been confirmed. Sky Sports’ new £935million deal with the EFL will see more games shown than ever in 2024/25, with each Championship club on SkySports+ at least 24 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston are on TV against Sheffield United, on the opening night of the new season. And the derby with Rovers, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, will now kick-off at 12:00 on Sunday, 22 September.

With all midweek and bank holiday games automatically selected for live coverage, we now know the PNE games guaranteed to be shown live on SkySports+. Note that fixtures from October onwards are subject to a date change*.

Friday, 9 August, 8pm - Sheffield United (H)

Tuesday 13 August, 7.45pm - Sunderland (H - Carabao Cup)

Sunday 22 September, 12:00 - Blackburn Rovers (H)

Wednesday 2 October, 7.45pm - Watford (H)*

Tuesday 22 October, 7.45pm - Norwich City (H)*

Wednesday 6 November, 7.45pm - Sunderland (H)*

Tuesday 26 November , 7.45pm - Stoke City (A)*

Wednesday 11 December, 7.45pm - Cardiff City (A)*

Tuesday 26 December, 3pm - Hull City (H)*

Sunday 29 December, 3pm - Sheffield Wednesday (H)*

Wednesday 1 January, 3pm - West Brom (A)*

Tuesday 21 January, 7.45pm - Watford (A)*

Tuesday 11 February, 7.45pm - Norwich City (A)*

Tuesday 11 March, 7.45pm - Sunderland (A)*

Tuesday 8 April, 7.45pm - Cardiff City (H)*

Friday 18 April, 3pm - QPR (H)*