Preston North End's 2023/24 Championship season concluded at the Hawthorns, home of West Brom last Saturday.

The Lilywhites suffered a 3-0 defeat on the final day of the regular campaign, making for their fifth straight defeat as they ended the season disappointingly. As North End began April there was an outside chance of reaching the play-offs but they were a whole 10 points behind Norwich City who finished sixth.

A 10th-placed finish though is still the highest recorded by Ryan Lowe and there's a hope that they can reach the next level. It'll take a lot of work to get there and it's a division that has just four clubs who haven't graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Home form is key to any team having success in the division and if there was a table based on points picked up at home, North End would be eighth. Out of the 23 home matches they had, they won 11, drew four and lost eight giving them 37 from a possible 69. A lot of those wins have come down to the supporters helping the team get over the line with the atmosphere they have created.