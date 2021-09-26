Preston North End centre-back Patrick Bauer won't let a broken nose hinder his defensive duties

The centre-half helped keep a powerful Birmingham attack at the bay in the 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s.

It came a week after he had needed stitches in his nose and broken it early in the game against West Bromwich.

Bauer was given the night off against Cheltenham last Tuesday to save him from any further knocks but was back in the fold in the Midlands.

Preston North End centre-half Patrick Bauer blocks a cross from Birmingham City's Tahith Chong at St Andrew's

For 67 minutes, the PNE backline were up against Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan.

Then came Chuks Aneke and Lukas Jutkiewicz as the Blues changed their strikers.

Bauer said: “They were really strong up there, Deeney is a strong striker and then came Jutkiewicz and Aneke who are powerful.

“It was good to keep a clean sheet but we want to be more ruthless in front of goal and score our chances.

“My nose felt all right during the game. I had stitches in it after last week’s game and those were taken out ahead of playing Birmingham.

“There is a break somewhere on the bone but I don’t know how big.

“Do I let it worry me? No, I’m already married so looks aren’t important!”

While the focus was on his work in and around the PNE box, Bauer felt he might have won a penalty in the other.

During the second half a Birmingham player caught him on his heel as they chased a ball to the side of the box.

It was enough contact to see his boot come off but ref Mat Donohue saw nothing amiss and waved play on.

Said Bauer: “Someone stood on my heel and that took my boot off.

“It was for the referee to decide if it was a penalty or not. The player stood on my boot so it could have been.”

Saturday’s stalemate was an eighth match unbeaten for PNE in league and cup.

They have drawn their four Championship games during September and Bauer says a win is now needed.

“We’ve been unbeaten in a lot of games now which is good but we need to change the draws into wins now,” said the German.

“Hopefully on Tuesday we can get a win when we play Stoke and that can push us up the table.”