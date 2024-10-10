Robert Brady in action | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland came from behind to beat Finland

Preston North End man Robbie Brady scored the 89th minute winner, as Ireland sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Finland.

It’s the first win of the Heimir Hallgrímsson-era for the Republic - as well as the first victory of their UEFA Nations League campaign. They had to do it the hard way in Helsinki, as Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo capitalised on a Nathan Collins error and fired the hosts ahead - after just 17 minutes.

But, Ireland were level on 57 minutes as Brady provided a delightful set-piece assist. His free-kick delivery was met in the air by Celtic defender Liam Scales, who headed home his first Ireland goal. The game then looked to be heading for a draw.

However, with one minute of normal time to play, Watford man Festy Ebosele crossed to the back post for Brady - who brought the ball down and blasted it into the roof of the net, from close range, past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. It proved the winner, as Ireland won their first Nations League away game.

Post-match, Brady said: "You can see the hard work the lads are putting in every camp and the results weren't going our way. You can sense something was coming. There is millions of pounds worth of talent in that dressing room.

“I'm just delighted to get the win tonight. Liam Scales has done unbelievable to get himself a goal and a bit of magic when Festy came on and I thought he was excellent when he came on. Pace and power and a great delivery for the second."

Speaking post-match, Hallgrimsson said: "I think we can be happy with a lot of things today in the performance. I thought in the first half one mistake and we were punished and I thought we played pretty good, especially at the end of the first half.

"We built on that in the second one. It was not a perfect match, they got at least two chances in the second half and we could have been punished again. It's always good to get a win, we talked about confidence and I think this game will help them in that area.”