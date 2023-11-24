The Lilywhites will look to pick up where they left off, having won consecutive league games prior to the international break. PNE could welcome back Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough from injury, but Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis will remain out.

With Alan Browne, Milutin Osmajic, Kian Best and Liam Millar having all gone away with their countries over the break, Lowe must take into account their recent workloads and sharpness for Saturday. Below is our guess at Preston's team to take on the Bluebirds!