News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End predicted team vs Cardiff City as Ryan Lowe faces call on international star

PNE return to Championship action on Saturday

By George Hodgson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT

Preston North End get back to work against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites will look to pick up where they left off, having won consecutive league games prior to the international break. PNE could welcome back Andrew Hughes and Jack Whatmough from injury, but Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Emil Riis will remain out.

With Alan Browne, Milutin Osmajic, Kian Best and Liam Millar having all gone away with their countries over the break, Lowe must take into account their recent workloads and sharpness for Saturday. Below is our guess at Preston's team to take on the Bluebirds!

Has been number one ever since signing and that shouldn't change for the visit of Cardiff. Would love to get a clean sheet back under his belt.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Has been number one ever since signing and that shouldn't change for the visit of Cardiff. Would love to get a clean sheet back under his belt.

Photo Sales
Will almost certainly be in the side, having been excellent for the majority of the campaign. PNE's shape on the day will dictate his role.

2. RB: Brad Potts

Will almost certainly be in the side, having been excellent for the majority of the campaign. PNE's shape on the day will dictate his role.

Photo Sales
Will surely be back there for North End, whether it's in a centre-back pairing or back three.

3. CB: Jordan Storey

Will surely be back there for North End, whether it's in a centre-back pairing or back three.

Photo Sales
Having a solid season and scored the winner last time out at Ewood Park, so confidence should be high and Preston will need another big shift from him on Saturday.

4. CB: Liam Lindsay

Having a solid season and scored the winner last time out at Ewood Park, so confidence should be high and Preston will need another big shift from him on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ryan LoweCardiff City