Preston North End captain Alan Browne named in Republic of Ireland squad for double header

Ireland will be playing Greece in the first of their two Euro 2024 qualifiers, away from home, on Friday June 16. They then host Gibraltar in their second game, at home, on Monday June 19.

Browne is the only Preston player to be named in the squad, although last season’s loanee Troy Parrott is amongst 25-man squad. So too is another ex-loanee, Jayson Molumby, who was an important player at the heart of West Bromwich Albion’s midfield this season.

Tom Cannon joined the senior setup for a training camp in Bristol last week, though he has not been included in the squad for the qualifiers.

Preston North End's Alan Browne leads his side out against QPR

PNE’s skipper is set to win his 29th and 30th cap, should he feature in both games, and it will be a test for the 28-year-old who is returning from a knee injury that cut his campaign short.

Browne suffered damage to his MCL in the 2-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday and although manager Ryan Lowe was hopeful that he would see his no.8 return in time for the play-off run in, he was unable to contribute in the final six games as the Lilywhites slipped out of contention.