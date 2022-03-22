Preston North End captain Alan Browne has his sights set on the Premier League

Browne was speaking whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, seated alongside Conor Hourihane, who played in the Premier League for Aston Villa. The North End captain did not rule out having to leave Deepdale in order to get his chance at the top but did stress that he wants to make it there with his current club if possible.

"Personally, it's an ambition of mine to one day get there," he said.

"I'd obviously like to do that with Preston, but if it's elsewhere then so be it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Alan Browne breaks forward against Luton Town.

" I'd give anything to play at the top level because it's where every player aspires to be.

"I'm 26 pushing 27, you can look at it that there's not a lot of time left.

"But I like to just stay in the moment – play my football, which is in the Championship, do my best for my club and see where that progresses."

Browne is preparing for games against Belgium and Lithuania in Dublin and featuring would be an improvement on the last camp.

The Cork man has been a part of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny's plans but is not as being called upon as much as he has been in recent years or under former bosses – something the North End skipper is keen to change.

He said: "I didn't play in the last window as much as I would've liked and it's up to me whether I get a chance or not to take it and be ready if I'm called upon."

"I've probably been more unfortunate at international level. With Covid and injuries, I probably fell out of favour.

"But at club level I still feel like I could do a bit more. We've had a new gaffer which has improved things and my form has probably picked up.

"I've still a lot more to give, especially at this level.

"Hopefully we can see that over the next couple of months.

"I’m looking to turn the page now and hopefully play more.