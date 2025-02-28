The former Watford and Birmingham City man took exception with the PNE boss

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford legend Troy Deeney has labelled Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom a ‘muppet’.

The 36-year-old was live on talkSPORT on Friday morning when the FA’s ongoing investigation into racism allegations against Milutin Osmajic was raised. PNE’s striker was accused of racist abuse by Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri after the 0-0 draw at Deepdale two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the two Lancashire rivals prepare to lock horns again in the FA Cup fifth round. Both Heckingbottom and Burnley boss Scott Parker were asked about the situation in their pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley | Getty Images

The Preston chief said he was viewing his player - whom he has had a one-on-one conversation with regarding the incident - as innocent until proven guilty. PNE confirmed in a statement after the recent league game that Osmajic strongly ‘refuted’ the allegations.

Deeney’s gripe with Heckingbottom came when a clip of his answer during the press conference was played. Only the bold section of the following response was put to Deeney, correspondent Alex Crook and host Sam Matterface.

“My problem with what happened and a lot of the fall out, or people's comments afterwards, were I think it belittles what is a serious incident,” said Heckingbottom on Thursday, when asked about his team needing to handle any added hostility or atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On both sides, in terms of allegations of what's been said and what potentially has been said. It's serious. I wasn't pitch side; I wasn't down there afterwards but saw Scott's interview afterwards. I thought he spoke really well in front of some poor questioning, in my opinion.

“And he spoke about how important the situation was, but he also kept it there. A lot of people have them agendas; people not understanding the situation. If they want to do that they can, but it's a game of football for us now. That situation has been, gone and passed.

“People are dealing with it and it needs to be dealt with but for this game, it's a different game, an FA Cup game. If it does add a bit of spice to the atmosphere I welcome that, totally. But that's all it should add, so we'll look forward to see what atmosphere that brings.”

Crook labelled it as a ‘stupid thing to say’ and a ‘ridiculous comment for a manager to say’ - while Deeney stated that he would ‘get cancelled off the air’ if he said what he wanted to. Matterface did ponder whether the clip has given the full context of the question and response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he was here now I’d be telling him he’s a muppet as well.”

Deeney went on to say: “Let’s take it from what we heard just off that snippet and give the benefit of doubt that it's been asked for the fourth or fifth time, as we know in press conferences it does get asked a lot - and maybe that's not great.

“However, at any point to say an issue like that is ‘we're taking it game game by game, that's been dealt with’ - I kind of understand it on that. If it adds spice to the game then that's a good thing? I think you're a bit of a muppet for that, personally, and if he was here now I'd be telling him he's a muppet as well.

“But, this is half the problem I have and I don't really like to go into the racism stuff on here but when you're not offended or affected by something, so easy to just be like flippant with it. It’s like: ‘Ah, if it adds spice that's all right’. No it's not you idiot. No it's not at all.

“Play your game, do your game, whatever. But if this comes out to be what Hannibal said is true - and I know the kid, I know what's been said and I won't betray confidence - but if that is to come out to be true is he going to come around and go: ‘You know that comment I made about added spice? I'm sorry.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are a muppet mate, absolute muppet. My point is if you want to just make it purely about the game and look, this is going on and whatever and we're just gonna deal with playing this game - I have a player to pick and he is one of our better players - absolutely no problem. But to be to be as flippant as you are, as if it adds spice, like I said you're a muppet mate, absolutely muppet.”

Your next PNE read: Everything Paul Heckingbottom and Scott Parker said on Milutin Osmajic and Hannibal Mejbri ahead of Preston North End vs Burnley