Preston North End and Burnley snubbed by TV bosses as FA Cup fifth round selections made
Preston North End's FA Cup fifth round clash has been overlooked by broadcasters, who have made their picks for the next round of the competition. The Lilywhites will take on Lancashire rivals Burnley at Deepdale in the fifth round after seeing off the challenge of Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.
North End will play the Clarets on Saturday, March 1 with a 12.15 pm kick-off. The match will still be streamed live to an audience in the United Kingdom but only on BBC iPlayer which means less television money than those who have been chosen.
A total of six out of the eight matches will be shown on terrestrial television with North End versus Burnley and Wolves against the Cherries the only games not to feature on live free-to-air television.
All but one match will be available to watch in the United Kingdom. The all Premier League affair between Bournemouth and Wolves will take place at 3.00 pm on March 1 and will be broadcast but only internationally with the exact channels confirmed nearer to the time.
Aston Villa against Cardiff City will kick off a weekend of FA Cup action with the Bluebirds travelling to Villa Park on February 28. North End against Burnley and Crystal Palace against Millwall are the lunch time kick-off on the Saturday. Plymouth Argyle after dumping Liverpool out of the Cup travel to the Etihad and their match will be streamed on ITV4 at 5.45 pm on the Saturday.
On the Sunday there are two games with Newcastle United hosting Brighton at 1.45 pm and then a couple of hours later, Man United play Fulham at Old Trafford with a 4.30 pm kick-off. The action is topped off by Nottingham Forest playing Ipswich Town at the City Ground on the Monday.
If North End were chosen for television coverage then they would have received more money. They have so far received £115,000 and £120,000 from the FA Cup prize fund pot for their wins over Charlton Athletic and Wycombe.
Last season, clubs that were chosen for live broadcast on BBC and ITV's linear channels received a £125,000 fee. The teams that were only featured on BBC iPlayer received £55,000.
North End and Burnley meet at Deepdale on Saturday (February 15) and that match is the main game on the Sky Sports channels. A big crowd is to be expected as Burnley fans have been handed 5,686 tickets for the large away end behind the goal for the league match.
A similar following could descend on Deepdale again in the next two weeks. FA Cup rules allow for an away allocation of up to 15% of the home stadium. However this is subject to the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) agreeing to that ticket allocation number. Deepdale has a capacity of 23,408 and 5,686 is much more than that.
FA Cup fifth round schedule
Friday 28 February
Aston Villa v Cardiff City 8pm GMT, ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player
Saturday 1 March
Crystal Palace v Millwall 12.15pm GMT, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Preston North End v Burnley 12.15pm GMT, BBC iPlayer
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers* 3pm GMT
Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle 5.45pm GMT, ITV4 and ITVX
Sunday 2 March
Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion 1.45pm GMT, ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player
Manchester United v Fulham 4.30pm GMT, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Monday 3 March
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town 7.30pm GMT, ITV4 and ITVX