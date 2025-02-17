Preston North End and Burnley could not be separated for a second time this season as they played to a goalless draw at Deepdale in the EFL Championship.

The Clarets who boast the best defence in the league having conceded just nine goals in 33 games recorded their 11th consecutive clean sheet in the season. They did however miss the opportunity to move in to the automatic promotion places by failing to beat their Lancashire rivals.

North End made it hard for Scott Parker's men however and are unbeaten in nine home league games. They were under the cosh for the majority of the second period but did well to deal with the threat of Burnley's attack.

"I enjoyed it, as much as I can when I'm not on the sidelines,” said Paul Heckingbottom to BBC Radio Lancashire in his assessment of the match.

“There was an intensity to it that represented top-end Championship play because that's what Burnley bring and that's us.

"That's two games we've had against them. The margins are so fine and as we've shown against all the teams at the top, if that's our level then we'd be up there with them.

"It's a good indication that we're more than capable of competing in this division."

Following the latest set of results, North End are in 15th and level on points with Millwall in 14th who they play on Tuesday night. PNE are seven points off of the play-offs but can close the gap on West Brom with a win tomorrow.

The attendance figure was announced as 19,864 with 5,670 of those being from Burnley. The two sides will do battle once again next week when they play each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Photographer Alex Dodd was one of those in attendance at the weekend and he had his camera to not only capture the action but those also in the stands

Here is our fan gallery from the match, courtesy of Camera Sport!

