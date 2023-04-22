Preston North End bring in forgotten man as they make three changes for Blackburn Rovers clash

It’s a game that Preston have to win if they are to keep their play-off hopes alive, Josh Onomah, Troy Parrott and Patrick Bauer all coming into the side. Liam Lindsay, Liam Delap and Ryan Ledson all drop to the bench instead.

Bambo Diaby drops out of the matchday squad, he was handed a retrospective four-match ban for the melee at the end of the Swansea City game on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bauer comes in for his first league start of the campaign, and only his second in all competitions, since August 23 against Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Parrott will be looking to add to the goal he scored in South Wales, with Onomah rested in that game.

Preston North End's Patrick Bauer looks on

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, still in search of clean sheets that could see him win the golden glove award, with Jordan Storey – taken off at half time in midweek – alongside Bauer and Andrew Hughes at the back.

Brad Potts starts at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernanez on the left. Ben Whiteman, Onomah and Daniel Johnson start as the midfield three, with top scorer Tom Cannon and Parrott leading the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn have made four changes, Harry Pickering, Morton, Sorba Thomas and Tyrhys Dolan coming in for Callum Brittain, Ryan Hedges, Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton-Diaz.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Onomah, Johnson, Fernandez, Parrott, Cannon.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Brady, Ledson, Woodburn, McCann, Delap.

Blackburn Rovers Starting XI: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, A Wharton, Travis, Morton, Thomas, Szmodics, Dolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad