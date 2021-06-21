Preston North End bring back Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on a season's loan

The 19-year-old defender has re-joined PNE on a season-long loan from the Reds, becoming the club's second incoming deal of the summer.

Van den Berg made 15 starts and one substitute appearance for North End in the second-half of last season after joining on February 1.

He came to Deepdale as part of the deal which took Ben Davies to Liverpool.

Sepp van den Berg has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan from Liverpool

North End had been working on a deal to bring van den Berg back since the end of the season and got the deal over the line on Monday morning.

Van den Berg told PNE's website: "I’m very pleased. I said it last season at the end that I would love to come back and I was really happy it worked out. I’m just looking forward to playing a whole season now and playing from the start.

“Hopefully I’ll see the fans very soon and of course see the players and the staff again.

"I really enjoyed last season so I’m just really excited for the upcoming season."

Van den Berg joins Liam Lindsay in the Deepdale arrivals' lounge, Lindsay having been signed from Stoke City on a two-year contract.