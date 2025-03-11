Preston North End's Jayden Meghoma | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE signed the Brentford man on loan during the January transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has enjoyed his time working with Jayden Meghoma.

The Lilywhites swooped in for the Brentford left back during the January transfer window and completed a loan swoop, having identified the teenager as a target ahead of the market reopening. He has since made eight appearances for PNE - with seven of those starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghoma made a fine first impression with a star showing in the 2-1 win at Watford, against whom he assisted Preston’s opening goal. His greatest challenge came away to Coventry City - a game in which the youngster was replaced at half-time. On the whole, though, the manager’s verdict is certainly positive.

“Yeah, good,” said Heckingbottom last week. “We've been really pleased with him. He's had a little dip in terms of the energy that comes naturally. He's 18 and he was aware of it and felt it. We speak about it. But yeah, really pleased. I was pleased when he came on again the other night (versus Swansea).

“Everyone could see how he defends really well, 1v1. He'll be so much better for the experience and my conversation with him yesterday was about that. I want him to play as many minutes as he can between now and the end of the season. That's his challenge.

“But when he goes back, understanding what he's taken from it - a different professionalism in terms of preparing for games week on week when you're expected to play, rather than just a young lad in the squad. Things like managing his body - when he's done his ankle, that type of thing. So yeah, lots of things that, for his first taste of it, 18-years-old, he'll be much more better for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard not to keep wanting that.”

The deal was a straight loan between Preston and Brentford in January. Meghoma - who came through at Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton - has been spoken about in glowing terms by Bees boss Thomas Frank. He has made four appearances for the first team as things stand. As far as signing Meghoma on loan again in the summer is concerned, the PNE manager isn’t sure where the player and parent club will stand.

“I wouldn't have a clue,” said Heckingbottom. “I know they think really highly of him. They've had a lot of problems in full-back areas this season. We couldn't get him until (Rico) Henry was back and then Rico had a bit of a relapse.

“I wouldn't have a clue what Brentford's plans are, but certainly I know Jayden’s personality. He wants to play. He wants to be playing first-team football now and again, when you've had a taste of it and you go back, it's hard not to keep wanting that.”

Your next PNE read: Ex-Preston North End boss and Norwich City coach in frame for next job after Hearts departure