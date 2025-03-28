Stuart McCall | CameraSport - pal

The PNE legend is leading the Bantams to a promotion charge in League Two

Preston North End assistant Stuart McCall is right behind Lilywhites legend Graham Alexander in his quest to take Bradford City out of League Two.

‘Grezza’ was appointed as Bantams boss in November 2023, with former Preston defender Chris Lucketti his assistant once again. The pair guided Bradford to a ninth placed finish last season but now, with eight games left to play, automatic promotion is firmly on the cards.

Bradford, who set a record fourth tier attendance of 23,381 last weekend at home to Colchester, sit second after 38 games - five points clear of fourth placed Port Vale. McCall made 395 appearances for the club as a player and then managed 260 games, across three different stints.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander | (Picture: Tony Johnson)

The Bantams legend is urging them to get over the line and make a long awaited to League One, with this their sixth successive season in the fourth tier of English football. McCall discussed his old club with local radio at a recent 1984/85 champions reunion night.

"I've said before, this time last year I did a Q&A in Bradford and had been asked to do it two months previously, on the day we got beat at Harrogate," said McCall, to BBC West Yorkshire. "People were moaning, as you do, but Graham had hardly been in.

“Any manager needs to be given time. I know Chris and Graham well and I am so pleased for them; not done anything yet but it just shows you how far... two months ago I was speaking to somebody who was trying to get a charity game on here, asking if I'd be involved in it.

“I said it depended on the dates and his thing was that it depends if City make the play-offs. That's two months ago; now we don't want to make the play-offs. Going up as champions would be amazing... promotion, top three, would be brilliant. Even if we went up in the play-offs - as long as we get out of this damn league."

