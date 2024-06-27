Jamie Proctor | Getty Images

He left PNE back in 2012 to join Swansea City

Former Preston North End striker Jamie Proctor has announced his retirement from professional football.

The front man came through PNE’s academy and made 40 appearances for the first team, before joining Swansea City in 2012 for an undisclosed fee. He didn’t feature for the Swans, and Proctor went on to represent 16 clubs during his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His most notable spells came at Fleetwood Town, Crawley Town and Port Vale - but Proctor also played for Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and many others. Proctor’s last club was Barrow, whom he made 27 appearances for.

Posting on LinkedIn, the 32-year-old said: ‘After 15 years, 400+ appearances, 4 promotions and far too many clubs to mention, I’ve made the extremely difficult decision to say my goodbyes to full time professional football. It’s taken some difficult conversations with loved ones but I certainly feel now is the right time. I’ve dreaded this day for a very long time but I can genuinely say I’m so excited for what is next.

‘It’s difficult, because I still have a lot to give, but my focus has shifted and my business is my main passion and concentrating on HPI on a full time basis will allow me to give athletes the service they need and deserve. I’ve given absolutely everything for the past 15 years to continue this journey professionally & I am proud of what I achieved and where I ended up. There are far too many people to thank who have played a huge role in my professional career.

‘The amazing staff at Preston North End for giving me an opportunity, to the fans of every club I’ve ever represented. My agents at CAA for the past 15 years, having always ensured I was taken care of. My team mates & life long friends that I have because of the sport. But most importantly, my family, every single one of you in some way over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad