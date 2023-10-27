The sight of Brad Potts hitting the back of the net for Preston North End tends to be box office.

North End’s number 44 had a resurgence mid way through the 2021/22 campaign and is now revered as a Lilywhites cult hero, having joined the club four years ago. It has been an up and down journey for Potts at Preston, but he has come full circle and remains one of the first names on Ryan Lowe’s team sheet. The 29-year-old is about as relatable as they come, with his commitment and passion for the club - and game - faultless.

Potts’ latest strike came in an enthralling yet gutting 2-2 draw with Southampton, at Deepdale, on Wednedsay night. He charged forward and slotted home in front of the Alan Kelly Town End, to fire PNE ahead under the Deepdale lights. That moment was just one of many special ones for Potts, who has developed a habit of striking in such circumstances.

As it happens, PNE have never lost a game when Potts has scored, with 14 wins and two draws recorded. Had the Saints not snatched a 96th minute equaliser, that record would’ve looked even sweeter at 15-1-0. His only other goal, in a draw, was the last gasp 1-1 against Norwich City in Frankie McAvoy’s first match as caretaker boss.

At the time, the point was enormous for Preston - who were on a dreadful run of form and looking to steer clear of the bottom of the table. The correlation between Potts scoring and North End winning, though, is incredible. Seven have come at Deepdale and nine away from home with last minute winners, away day clinchers and derby day delights to savour.