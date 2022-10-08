Preston North End boss wants his side to lay down a marker against high-flying Norwich City

PNE travel to Norwich City in the Championship, 3pm, looking to make it back to back wins for the first time in the league this season after a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Lowe feels that trips to sides like Norwich are exactly what the division is all about.

He said: “It will be another tough test for us but when I speak to my mates back home and we talk about the Championship, you only need to look at the games we're going to play.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

"We've played Sheffield United at home, we've gone to Sunderland to play at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000, we've played against West Brom who are ex-Premier League and then we're on our travels to Carrow Road - and I've never been there. I'm looking forward to going.”

PNE earned their first win at Deepdale this season in midweek and Lowe is hoping for more of the same away from home.

Both of Preston’s wins prior to Wednesday had come away from home but this time they’re up against one of the leading sides in the division.

Norwich are second only by goal difference but Lowe wants his side to go there and lay down a marker versus the Canaries.

He said: "We have to go there on a bit of a high with a positive vibe. You're playing against good players, of course, you're playing against a good club.

"One thing I want my players to do is to test themselves against these good teams. I want the lads to be excited and to go and stamp their authority down.

"Dean Smith, I've got a lot of time for him, I think his career has been fantastic. It's a career path I'd love to follow for where he's been and what he's done.