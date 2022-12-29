Preston North End boss unsure whether quick turnaround for West Bromwich Albion clash goes in his side's favour

PNE took the lead on Monday but the Championship’s bottom side scored twice in the second half to flip the game on its head and secure all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End now face a much different challenge just three days later as they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face off against West Bromwich Albion.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Whilst Huddersfield are struggling near the bottom of the league, the Baggies have managed to get themselves away from the relegation zone where they have spent most of their season so far.

Despite having one of the strongest squads in the division, West Brom were struggling earlier on in their campaign before replacing Steve Bruce with Carlos Corberan – who has four wins in his last five games as Baggies boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One positive from PNE’s defeat was the return of three regular starters, in Alan Browne, Ali McCann and Emil Riis. The trio all got off the bench to get minutes in having missed the last few weeks since the return from the World Cup break.

Another bonus is that North End are away – their away form is one of the best in the league, whereas their home form is one of the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether it is good to have another game so soon after Monday’s, Lowe said: “Time will tell, one thing is for sure is that we need to put a better performance in. Our away support has been fantastic all season and we've sold it out so we have to perform.

"We've got good memories from there last time but I watched them against Coventry and they're in form, they won again on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have some good players, the manager is doing the right thing and the players are listening, they're playing good football. It's going to be a tough encounter for us but it's one we'll hopefully relish.