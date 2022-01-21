Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe wants the thrill-factor to continue

Lowe is anxious not to lose any of the momentum built by his Lilywhites side as they fought back from being 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

It’s a fresh challenge for them in South Wales but much can be taken from the way they played their way into the game on Tuesday night.

PNE boss Lowe said: “They are good footballers and good lads, that is something I knew before I came in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham

“In terms of implementing my style of play they are getting braver on the ball.

“What I learned about them the other night was a little bit different.

“You can’t coach character, you have to coax it out of them.

“In the second half we saw that character. People have asked me what I said in the dressing room at half-time.

“I just rambled on about passion, desire, commitment, leaving everything out there.

“I said let’s not roll over. I didn’t want to see three or four goals conceded.

“Now that I’ve seen that, my remit to them through to the end of the season is bring your football, bring your style of play, bring your bravery on the ball and bring your belief and character to the games.”

North End will be without Andrew Hughes tomorrow after his red card in midweek.

He serves a one-game ban and Greg Cunningham is his likely replacement on the left side of the back three.

It was Cunningham who came off the bench to fill the gap left by Hughes, with him slotting in well.

That required Scott Sinclair to be sacrificed just 39 minutes into his first start under Lowe’s stewardship.

Sinclair will be hoping for some involvement at the Liberty Stadium, having had such a successful time with Swansea earlier in his career.

Said Lowe: “Scotty is a seasoned pro, he knows that decisions like the one on Tuesday had to be made.

“I’m sure he will get other opportunities soon in games where we can utilise him well.

“Him and Emil Riis started against Sheffield United because we felt we needed some pace down the sides.

“In the first few minutes that nearly paid off because Scotty went close to scoring.

“He’s a good pro, a good lad and he knows football. He will have been disappointed to have to come off but that is part and parcel of football.

“Strikers tend to be sacrificed when you get a defender sent off and you have to get another defender on the pitch.

“We had to make that change, it was a natural thing to do, nothing amazing.