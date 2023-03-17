Lowe was acknowledging the difficulty some North End fans will have in getting to the game, due to rail disruptions, but was keen not to mess with tradition if it is the way things have always been done.

The Lilywhites manager is embracing one of the unique parts of PNE, and is hoping for more success having won on Gentry Day at Barnsley last season.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe wearing a bowler hat in support of the annual Gentry Day commemoration, at Barnsley last season

He said: “I'd like to see it at home potentially once, it'd be nice to fill the stadium with the hats, I think that would be nice. But if the fans like it being away then that's fine.

"It's a unique thing. When I first found out about it, last season, it was nice to have a hat on at the end and three points at Barnsley away.

"We know it's going to be tough at the weekend but it would be nice to do the same. It just shows our loyalty and care for those who are not with us anymore.”

Preston go into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Championship, winning three of those games and most notably creating many more chances than they had been doing prior to the spell of form.

Lowe is happy to see his side entertaining a bit more and thinks that the way the oppositions have played lately has gone in their favour, though that might change in the coming weeks.

He said: “At some point teams are going to want to try and stop that. The teams we've come up against have wanted to get in our faces and get about us. I remember the Coventry game, you could see their intent because their home form wasn't great. The first 10 minutes they tried to pump us and then we got used to it and played our football.

"The games have probably just been a bit more open and expansive, I thought Tuesday night was open to be fair. We just had the quality, but didn't have the quality to score a couple more goals.

"It depends on what games you're playing in and who you're playing against. you could be playing against teams that want to sit back and lock in, not let us get at them, which we've had all season.