Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says players’ health is his chief concern

The postponement came at the request of PNE due to rising Covid cases in the squad and them being unable to name 14 senior players for the game.

EFL requirements are that they must be able to name 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper – players outside of the named 25-man squad or out on youth loans included.

It is the second postponement in as many games for PNE after Millwall requested for their match on December 18 to be called off.

Ryan Lowe planned to have given the players Christmas Day with their families

North End’s next game, away to West Bromwich Albion on December 30, is also now in serious doubt.

Lowe said: “It’s disruptive but the most important thing is everyone’s health, I’ll be happy when we come back to the training ground and everyone is here, healthy and content.

“We know we have to catch up with these games, Millwall, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion – whatever that may be – but there is plenty of time for that.

“The sooner we can get back the better it will be for everyone. We are following all the protocols and everything else that goes with it but as long as we get everyone back fit and healthy, that’s the most important thing.

“We won’t know about West Bromwich Albion but more than likely, it will be off.

“We’ve just got to take each day as it comes and see where that takes us. The days have been lost a little bit with the players that we’ve got and the isolation that they have to do.”

It means Christmas without football for Preston fans and players alike. The players, however, would not have reported for the dreaded Christmas Day training session. Lowe wanted his charges to spend the day with their families and trusts that they will do their work away from their Euxton training ground.

He said: “The players would have been off at Christmas anyway, I’m a big believer that if you look after them, they will look after you when it comes to things like that.

“We’ve prepped to have Christmas Day off and just go and do some work away from the training ground with their families.

“What is the point in me getting a group of players in on Christmas Day for 45 minutes or an hour and taking them away from their kids?

“I never liked it as a player, I don’t like it as a manager. I always think it is a special day to be with your family.

“I can trust this group to go away and do their stuff and enjoy their Christmas with their family.